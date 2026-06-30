Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastWhat Happens When You Stop Sitting? 21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:24-15:24Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.What Happens When You Stop Sitting? Decisive LibertyJun 30, 20262ShareTranscriptShe removed every chair from her life for 30 days and lived on the floor. This episode is what it cost her, what it gave back, and why the way you spend your 23 non-gym hours decides how your age.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesNew Questions After Ship 40 Test | Starship Update 41 mins ago • Decisive LibertyCanada's DISARMING its Citizens in 2026!! 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyCartel Insider Exposes the Russian Mob, CJNG, and Hells Angels Operating as One Network Inside America1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyHomeschooling: The Homeschool Library You Already Own 2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyEmbracing Grace with Amy Ford 3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyIran Negotiates to ‘Manage Pressure’ Amid Flailing Economy - Miad Maleki, Fox News 3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertySCOTUS Drops Election Earthquake Right Before Midterms - One Justice Disappoints Everyone3 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty