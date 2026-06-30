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What Happens When You Stop Sitting?
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What Happens When You Stop Sitting?

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

She removed every chair from her life for 30 days and lived on the floor. T

his episode is what it cost her, what it gave back, and why the way you spend your 23 non-gym hours decides how your age.

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