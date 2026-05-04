What Happens When You Pull the Pacifier Away from Those Siphoning Off of Your Goodwill?

Our Note

For those who have been following our Promethean series (Updates and In-Depth), none of this is a surprise - but this does provide an outsiders look at what is going down for anyone who hasn’t.

Since WWII, Europe, then NATO, then the EU, depended upon the U.S. to do all the heavy lifting - sometimes, many times, while they sat back while the U.S. did its thing.

That environment, which has been sustained for 85 years (since 1941), has made Europe weak - and more of a spoiled child than anything else.

Not the people, the governments.

The U.S. has stopped supporting to NATO, has pulled out of the W.H.O., and has countered Starmer’s comments and moves for months now - even King Charles III diplomatically referenced such and threw his support to Trump.

When you keep pouring out of the tea kettle into the cups of others, you eventually have to make more tea - and they are pissed that we are at that point.

NO ONE can keep giving in an unsustainable environment - even governments.

Deals have been made since Trump returned to office - and one by one, they have been broken.

Well, spare the rod and spoil the child - and Trump is only about spoiling the American people, not the citizens of other countries.

There’s a new Sheriff in town and instead of standing back to see what they can do for themselves they are doing what most do - blaming the person that is refusing to continue spoiling them.

Be sure to listen to the end as the creator of this video has some very interesting viewpoints and events to watch for that Italy - and Europe - should be considering…

NATO & Italy Regrets Pushing Trump TOO FAR!

Italian airbase commanders denied American bombers a runway in the middle of an active war.



The same Giorgia Meloni suspended Italy's defense pact with Israel.

The same Meloni called Trump's attack on Pope Leo unacceptable.

The same Meloni whose Defense Minister admitted Russian subs are two steps from Italy's coast.



Then Trump answered one Oval Office question - 3 words…

“Yeah, probably. Italy and Spain are next.”

He told Corriere della Sera, on the front page, that Meloni doesn't care if Iran has a nuclear weapon.

Iran, he said, would blow up Italy in 2 minutes if it had the chance.



In this video, the YouTube channel War Briefs Report breaks down what Meloni did, how Trump retaliated, and what an Italy with a Russian fleet on its doorstep does next.