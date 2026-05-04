Promethean Saturday Class: Why We Need a New Bretton Woods System

Background

The Bretton Woods Agreement, established in 1944, created an international monetary system intended to stabilize currency exchange rates and promote global economic growth after World War II.

Delegates from 44 nations gathered in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, to develop a system that would prevent competitive devaluations and foster international trade.

The agreement led to the creation of institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, now known as the World Bank, which became operational in 1945.

Under the Bretton Woods system, countries agreed to maintain fixed exchange rates for their currencies, allowing them to fluctuate only within a narrow band around a fixed value.

The U.S. dollar was designated as the world’s reserve currency and was pegged to gold at a rate of $35 per ounce.

This system aimed to provide an anchor for the global economy and facilitate international settlements, with the IMF overseeing its operation.

The United States, holding a significant portion of the world’s gold, played a central role in this system.

The Bretton Woods system of fixed exchange rates ultimately ended in the early 1970s.

President Richard Nixon announced the suspension of the U.S. dollar’s convertibility to gold on August 15, 1971, which is often referred to as the “Nixon shock.”

This decision marked the beginning of the end for the original Bretton Woods system, rendering the dollar a fiat currency.

Despite the collapse of the fixed exchange rate regime, the institutions established by the agreement, such as the IMF and World Bank, continue to be significant forces in the global economy, providing support to nations during financial crises and aiding developing economies.

This episode presents Will Wertz’s case for a “new Bretton Woods” monetary system grounded in the American System of political economy and an alliance among the U.S., Russia, China, and India, which he links to President Trump’s leadership.

It contrasts Roosevelt’s original 1944 Bretton Woods vision - national banking, fixed exchange rates, development lending, infrastructure, and sovereignty - with what he calls the Anglo-Dutch imperial model of independent central banking, free trade, globalization, and deindustrialization.

Wertz argues Bretton Woods was sabotaged after FDR’s death, culminating in Nixon ending dollar-gold convertibility in 1971, after which global growth and manufacturing in many developing nations collapsed.

He highlights the Bank for International Settlements’ Nazi-era role, claims it survived liquidation efforts, and connects it to modern central banking and the EU.

He then concludes with principles for a new system including fixed rates, a gold-reserve dollar, protective tariffs, Glass-Steagall, ending WTO policies, and renewed high-technology development credit.

Chapters

00:00 Why Bretton Woods Matters

02:03 What Bretton Woods Was

05:38 American vs Anglo Dutch Systems

10:38 1971 Break and Globalization

18:11 World Bank Shift and Anti Development

19:30 Interwar Cartels and BIS Origins

25:55 BIS Survives and EU Built

43:58 Keynes vs White Bretton Woods Plan

48:51 Blueprint for New Bretton Woods

59:55 Final Call to Action