BURIED: The Trump-Putin Agreement the Media Completely Hid

Susan Kokinda argues that a Trump-Putin phone call signaled alignment in blaming Zelenskyy and European governments for prolonging the Ukraine war, followed by the Kremlin confirming a Victory Day ceasefire.

She says the media focused instead on King Charles’ Washington visit, which she portrays as an effort to preserve the UK-led “Special Relationship,” while Chatham House speakers acknowledged that the post-1949 order and US underwriting of European security is ending.

Kokinda then frames the UAE’s exit from OPEC as a major crack in the post-1971 petrodollar system built around dollar-floating, OPEC price control, and Gulf instability, noting new regional security ties such as Israeli Iron Dome support in the UAE.

Finally, she highlights the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital, described as an internal investment bank with about $210B in lending authority to finance industrial capacity and “de-risk” critical production.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - May 2, 2026

02:36 The Putin Call and the End of the Special Relationship

07:11 The UAE, OPEC, and the Petrodollar Weapon Being Dismantled

12:07 The Office of Strategic Capital — The American System's New Hammer