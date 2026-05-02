The 2026 MACH 10 SR-72 DARKSTAR is COMING

For decades, the SR 71 Blackbird ruled the sky, cruising at Mach 3.2 - about 2200 miles per hour.

It was so fast that thousands of missiles fired at it never scored a single hit.

For half a century, nothing came close.

Now something faster is coming.

The SR 72 Darkstar.

A new stealth aircraft built to push toward Mach ten - nearly 7700 miles per hour.

At that speed, modern air defenses barely have time to react.

So the real questions are: