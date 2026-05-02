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The 2026 MACH 10 SR-72 DARKSTAR is COMING
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The 2026 MACH 10 SR-72 DARKSTAR is COMING

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 02, 2026

For decades, the SR 71 Blackbird ruled the sky, cruising at Mach 3.2 - about 2200 miles per hour.

It was so fast that thousands of missiles fired at it never scored a single hit.

For half a century, nothing came close.

Now something faster is coming.

The SR 72 Darkstar.

A new stealth aircraft built to push toward Mach ten - nearly 7700 miles per hour.

At that speed, modern air defenses barely have time to react.

So the real questions are:

  • How close is the SR 72 to the sky?

  • And will it be airborne in the present war?

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