3 Stories of Survival, Sacrifice, and Intensely Lethal Attacks flown by A-10 Pilots Whose Missions Made Aviation History

April 7th, 2003…

A 28-year-old captain dives her A-10 Warthog through a wall of anti-aircraft fire over Baghdad - and a surface-to-air missile slams into her tail.

Hydraulics gone.

Controls dead.

What she does next becomes one of the most legendary saves in modern aviation history.

In this video, 3 of the most intense A-10 missions ever flown are presented…

Kim Campbell's hour-long fight to bring a crippled jet home on steel cables

Mike Hilkert's six-hour rescue over Kapisa, dodging nine surface-to-air missiles to shield a downed crew, and

Karl Marks killing 23 Iraqi tanks in a single day during Desert Storm

All research, writing and editing was done by our team.

Hope you enjoy.