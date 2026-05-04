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9 Animals That Turns a Half-Acre Into a Self-Sustaining Homestead
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9 Animals That Turns a Half-Acre Into a Self-Sustaining Homestead

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Decisive Liberty
May 04, 2026

Most people think you need dozens of acres to become self-sufficient.

You don’t.

You need the RIGHT animals - 9 specific species that work together as a closed-loop system, producing meat, eggs, milk, honey, fertilizer, and pest control on just half an acre.

In this video, the YT channel Homestead Sprout breaks down exactly which 9 animals to raise, why each one earns its place, how they connect into a self-sustaining system, and the common mistakes that destroy most small homesteads before they ever get off the ground.

🔥 What you’ll learn:
✅ The #1 most efficient protein source per square foot (it’s not chickens)
✅ A tiny bird that lays eggs at 6 weeks old and costs almost nothing to feed
✅ The heritage dairy goat that replaces $150/month in grocery store dairy
✅ A forgotten bird your great-grandparents raised that runs on autopilot
✅ The backyard fish system producing 50–75 lbs of clean protein per year
✅ The small heritage pig that eats your waste and funds your entire homestead
✅ How to cut your feed bill by 50–70% using closed-loop animal systems

Whether you’re on a suburban lot, a small rural property, or just getting started with backyard farming — this video gives you the complete blueprint.

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