What Artemis II Astronauts Will Actually Experience Going to The Moon

No one has done this in 53 years.

Artemis II is sending four astronauts to the Moon aboard the most powerful rocket NASA has ever launched.

Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen will spend 10 days inside a capsule the size of two minivans, traveling 685,000 miles on a journey that will take them farther from Earth than any human has ever been.

They'll fly around the far side of the Moon, experience reentry at 40,000 kilometers per hour, and trust their lives to a heat shield that cracked the last time it was used.

This is what they'll actually experience, step by step, from launch to splashdown.