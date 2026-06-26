"We've Forgotten Who We Are!", Oliver Anthony's Rallying Cry to 4000 People at ARC

Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"We've Forgotten Who We Are!", Oliver Anthony's Rallying Cry to 4000 People at ARC21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:17-5:17Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade."We've Forgotten Who We Are!", Oliver Anthony's Rallying Cry to 4000 People at ARCAlliance for Responsible Citizenship 2026Decisive LibertyJun 26, 20262ShareTranscriptOliver Anthony returned to ARC 2026, where he reflected on the extraordinary courage of America's early settlers. In this powerful closing message, he calls on ordinary people to reject despair, remember who they are, and "walk back home."Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesU.S. Military Fighter Pilot Jet TAKEN DOWN By 'Alien Jellyfish' In The Sky | Footage LOCKED By CIA… 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyTOUSiTV: IRGC Strikes Ship In Strait Of Hormuz, IDF Hits Hezbollah In Lebanon2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump Welcomes Farmers, Ranchers to White House Dinner3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertySCOTUS Gives Trump Big Wins As Socialist TAKEOVER Begins3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump STUNNED by Another HUGE Supreme Court Win! 10 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyFinally, Congress Makes HUGE Move To PROSECUTE Dr. Fauci For Crimes Against Humanity 11 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyYellowstone Had 23 Pure Bison Left, What a DNA Test Found 120 Years Later Was ImpossibleJun 25 • Decisive Liberty