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"We've Forgotten Who We Are!", Oliver Anthony's Rallying Cry to 4000 People at ARC
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"We've Forgotten Who We Are!", Oliver Anthony's Rallying Cry to 4000 People at ARC

Alliance for Responsible Citizenship 2026
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 26, 2026

Oliver Anthony returned to ARC 2026, where he reflected on the extraordinary courage of America's early settlers.

In this powerful closing message, he calls on ordinary people to reject despair, remember who they are, and "walk back home."

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