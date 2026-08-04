Rubio and Trump EXPOSE Mole Leaking Top-Secret Military Plans

Stephen Gardner and Charles Marino expose new Trump security threats, Iranian military spy arrested, and how terrorists sleeper cells are waiting in US.

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Charles Marino, former Secret Service agent, former senior advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security,joins the show to discuss a series of growing national security threats facing the United States.

The conversation begins with explosive reports alleging that someone close to President Trump's inner circle may have leaked highly classified military information related to planned operations against Iran.

Marino explains why even the possibility of a leak at the highest levels of government would be considered a serious national security breach, how investigators would work to identify the source, and why operational secrecy is critical when coordinating with allies such as Israel.

He also discusses the potential consequences if sensitive military intelligence were exposed to adversaries before an operation could be carried out.

The discussion then shifts to Europe, where reports describe approximately 60,000 military-aged men crossing into a Spanish border town over a short period.

Marino offers his perspective on the security implications of mass migration, the challenges governments face when screening large numbers of arrivals, and what lessons the United States can learn from Europe's experience with border security and immigration enforcement.

Next, the interview examines a major FBI operation recently highlighted by Director Kash Patel before turning to an emerging cyber threat affecting America's critical infrastructure.

Federal officials have warned that multiple water systems across the country are being targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks believed to be linked to Iranian actors.

Marino explains why water infrastructure has become an attractive target for hostile foreign governments, how attacks on utilities could disrupt daily life, damage public confidence, and impact the U.S. economy, and what steps local governments and private operators should be taking to strengthen cybersecurity before a larger attack occurs.

Throughout the interview, Marino provides insight from decades of experience protecting government leaders and advising on homeland security, offering viewers an inside look at intelligence leaks, counterterrorism, border security, cyber warfare, and the evolving threats confronting the United States today.