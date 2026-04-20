Welcome to the Democrat's Democracy: Denied Bail, Denied a Trial, Held in Pretrial Detention for 6 YEARS

The Democrats and advocate judges are all about due process WHEN AN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IS INVOLVED - all while ignoring due process for those arrested on January 6th 2020…

BIDEN DOJ VIOLATED 4 CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

In this episode of Going Rogue with Lara Logan, Lara sits down with crypto pioneer Joby Weeks, who claims his constitutional rights were completely bypassed.

Weeks describes being denied bail, denied a trial, and held in pretrial detention for 6 years - forced into an impossible choice: plead guilty and go home, or stay locked up while waiting for a trial that may never come.

He argues this is how the system pressures defendants into plea deals, raising serious questions about due process, coercion, and the power of the federal government.