“We Just Shipped It Through FedEx” - Insider Reveals How Cartel Drugs Moved Undetected

Vince sits down with Johnny Mitchell, comedian, former trafficker, and host of The Connect with Johnny Mitchell, to go inside the world of drug trafficking and organized crime.

Johnny shares his firsthand experiences running operations and embedding with cartel members and sicarios, offering rare insight into how these organizations operate day to day.

They discuss the evolving global drug market, including California weed being trafficked south, the structure and strategies of cartels, and the cultural and economic factors that sustain them.

The conversation also explores the societal impact of the drug trade and the potential effects of legalization and regulation.