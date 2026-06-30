Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
WARNING: The ONE weakness America MUST fix
0:00
-11:16

WARNING: The ONE weakness America MUST fix

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

Harpoon Ventures founder and managing partner Larsen Jensen joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President Donald Trump's push to boost US investment in AI, drones and defense technology to compete with China.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture