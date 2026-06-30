WARNING: The ONE weakness America MUST fix

Harpoon Ventures founder and managing partner Larsen Jensen joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President Donald Trump's push to boost US investment in AI, drones and defense technology to compete with China.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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