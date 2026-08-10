Leaked Documents Reveal Secret Anti-Trump Lawsuit Strategy

Newly obtained documents reveal attorneys general across multiple states began coordinating legal action against Donald Trump long before he returned to the White House.



This investigation examines:

The "Project for Federal Accountability"

Confidential agreements between attorneys general

Why the timeline matters

The cost to taxpayers

What investigators are uncovering next

As states continue filing lawsuits against the federal government, taxpayers are left funding years of expensive legal battles.



Watch the full report to see what the investigation uncovered.