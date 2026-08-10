Leaked Documents Reveal Secret Anti-Trump Lawsuit Strategy

Newly obtained documents reveal attorneys general across multiple states began coordinating legal action against Donald Trump long before he returned to the White House.
This investigation examines:
The "Project for Federal Accountability"
Confidential agreements between attorneys general
Why the timeline matters
The cost to taxpayers
What investigators are uncovering next
As states continue filing lawsuits against the federal government, taxpayers are left funding years of expensive legal battles.
Watch the full report to see what the investigation uncovered.