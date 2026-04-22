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Kerri Lane: Virginia EXPOSES Midterm Crisis as Iran Updates Take SHOCKING Twist
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Kerri Lane: Virginia EXPOSES Midterm Crisis as Iran Updates Take SHOCKING Twist

Virginia voters are casting ballots today in a redistricting vote that could send shock waves across the country and shift the balance of power in Washington.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 22, 2026

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