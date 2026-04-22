Kerri Lane: Virginia EXPOSES Midterm Crisis as Iran Updates Take SHOCKING Twist
Virginia voters are casting ballots today in a redistricting vote that could send shock waves across the country and shift the balance of power in Washington.
Apr 22, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes