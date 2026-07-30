The Mossad Officer Who Met the Hostages Returning From Hell

Glenn Cohen was the man Israel trusted to meet and debrief returning hostages as they crossed the border after Hamas captivity.

A former Mossad officer and chief operational psychologist, hostage negotiator and Israeli Air Force pilot, Glenn helped develop the protocol used to receive returning hostages while balancing two urgent priorities: protecting people who had just survived unimaginable trauma and gathering life-saving intelligence about those still held in Gaza.

In this extraordinary conversation with Erin Molan, Glenn reveals what surprised him most about the hostages, how children and elderly civilians instinctively used techniques taught to elite commandos, and why surviving trauma does not necessarily mean being broken for life.