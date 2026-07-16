Vice President JD Vance Full Interview with Joe Rogan

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastVice President JD Vance Full Interview with Joe Rogan21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:53:34-2:53:34Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Vice President JD Vance Full Interview with Joe RoganDecisive LibertyJul 16, 20262ShareTranscriptJD Vance is the Vice President of the United States, a Marine Corps veteran, former U.S. Senator from Ohio, and author. His latest book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” is available now.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesSpencer Pratt Makes NEW REVEAL on EVE of Trump National Address2 mins ago • Decisive LibertyGenspark Just Killed 11 AI Subscriptions 36 mins ago • Decisive LibertyU.S. Military Just OBLITERATED Iran's Military Brain1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyTousi TV Deported To America: Trump Saved Our Channel2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump Just Shocked EVERYONE...2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump To Unveil Evidence of Voter Fraud LIVE to Nation as Joe Rogan SNAPS: Elections ‘Are STOLEN!’2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyJD Vance TORCHES Thune For SAVE Act STALLING in Senate4 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty