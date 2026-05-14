‘Very dangerous place’: Xi Jinping Issues Stark Warning to Trump Over Taiwan

China's President Xi Jinping has reportedly warned Donald Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead the US and China to a very dangerous place.



Sky News Washington Correspondent Jonathon Kearsley details the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“It is the words reported by Chinese State Media Xinhua of China’s President Xi Jinping to Donald Trump that right now are the headline out of this,” Mr Kearsley said to Sky News Australia.



“We are awaiting a US response.



“It is being reported by Xinhua that China’s President Xi Jinping told Donald Trump that mishandling what he called the Taiwan issue could lead the US and China to what he called a very dangerous place.”

Our note: Keep in mind, Xi Jinping has to deliver certain warnings due to the committee that oversees his overall operations. He has been known to deliver stern message, and observing his actions later on shows the real message.