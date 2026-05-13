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VDH: Why Trump is the Only Leader Left Standing for Israel
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VDH: Why Trump is the Only Leader Left Standing for Israel

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Decisive Liberty
May 13, 2026

Antisemitism is on the rise not just global but also here in the United States. Why?
DEI instruction, open borders, and a less democratic Democrat Party.

All told, President Donald Trump remains the final bulwark against a rising tide of globalist and anti-Western sentiment, argues Victor Davis Hanson on today’s edition of “Victor Davis Hanson: In a Few Words.”

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