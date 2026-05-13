Antisemitism is on the rise not just global but also here in the United States. Why?
DEI instruction, open borders, and a less democratic Democrat Party.
All told, President Donald Trump remains the final bulwark against a rising tide of globalist and anti-Western sentiment, argues Victor Davis Hanson on today’s edition of “Victor Davis Hanson: In a Few Words.”
VDH: Why Trump is the Only Leader Left Standing for Israel
May 13, 2026
Antisemitism is on the rise not just global but also here in the United States. Why?
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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