VDH: Why the Democrat Establishment Hoped No One Else Knew Swalwell Was Compromised

The Democrat Party, which brags that it doesn’t let democracy die in darkness, has a bad habit of culling candidates it feels are politically antithetical to its agenda.

Take Eric Swalwell, for example.

Swalwell joined an already crowded field for California governor in November 2025.

He threatened to break up the Democrat field, as there are more viable Democrat candidates than Republicans.

Make no mistake: Had Swalwell been enjoying a healthy lead in the polls going into last Friday, he’d still be running for governor, and these allegations would’ve never seen the light of day.

Like Joe Biden’s failed reelection bid in 2024, the Democrat establishment made the strategic decision to no longer cloak Swalwell’s sex harassment allegations and instead threw its weight behind a more viable candidate.