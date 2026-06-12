TOUSiTV: Iran Deal FAILS, Trump & IRGC Talk Pre-Deal Agreement, Oil Shortage in Iran Begins

About Behnam Ben Taleblu

Behnam Ben Taleblu is the senior director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD)'s Iran Program, where he is responsible for overseeing the organization's work on Iran.

He also holds the position of senior fellow, specializing in Iranian security and political issues.

Taleblu has been a part of FDD's Iran program for over a decade, serving in roles such as senior fellow, research fellow, and senior Iran analyst. His work at FDD has consistently focused on Iranian security and political matters.



Taleblu's expertise encompasses a range of Iran-related topics, including nuclear nonproliferation, ballistic missiles and drones, sanctions, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its proxies, Iran's foreign and security policy, and internal Iranian politics.

He uses his subject matter knowledge and native Persian language skills to closely track these issues.

Taleblu frequently briefs journalists, congressional staff, and diplomatic, military, academic, and policy audiences globally.

He has testified before committees in the U.S. Congress, Canadian Parliament, and the United Kingdom’s House of Commons.

His analysis has been cited in various publications, including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and Fox News, and he has contributed to articles in publications like Foreign Affairs and Foreign Policy.