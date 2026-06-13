What Happens to A Country When A Murder is Politicized

Rep. Brandon Gill OBLITERATES people like ghetto Rep. Jasmine Crockett defending Karmelo Anthony's murder of Austin Metcalf because the victim is white, killer is black
"We believe murderers are barbaric, evil and wrong, we do NOT have sympathy for MURDERERS because of their race or any other reason!
"Unfortunately, not everybody has shown that!
"This is the type of tribalism that unravels civilization, that makes it very difficult to live peacefully!
"EVERYBODY ought to feel sympathy for Austin Metcalf, his family, NOT turning it into some tribalized near-violent experience for them."