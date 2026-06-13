Armin Navabi, Liberty Politics: The Leaked 5-Point Plan That Ends The Islamic Republic For Good

The potential geopolitical landscape just shifted overnight, and the leaked details of the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) are exposing massive cracks within the Islamic Republic.

While state-affiliated media in Tehran attempts to spin a delusional, multi-billion dollar wishlist to save face, a leaked 5-point performance-based framework from the White House reveals what can only be described as a total surrender deal - demanding the absolute destruction and removal of all enriched nuclear material.

As Donald Trump publicly humiliates the regime's narratives online and the intense economic blockade completely freezes critical funding to IRGC and Hezbollah proxies, internal panic has triggered a fierce civil war of infighting among hardliners.

Dive deep into this urgent group breakdown as we expose the shocking theological narrative the regime is preparing to deploy to blame President Pezeshkian for this historic capitulation, why Israel is fully on board with these unseen terms, and whether we are watching the final, desperate collapse of the Islamic Republic in real time.