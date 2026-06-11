MattMorseTV Just Got Confirmation...
ActBlue on the chopping block; LA Homeless funding stopped; Mail-In Ballots and Voter Rolls; DHS focusing on saving children illegal immigrants (450,000+), More...
Jun 11, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes