VDH: Trump Has a Record That Will Hit Iran Hard
Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson discusses the United States and Iran signing a memorandum of understanding on 'Hannity'.
Jun 18, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes