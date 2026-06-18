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VDH: Trump Has a Record That Will Hit Iran Hard
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VDH: Trump Has a Record That Will Hit Iran Hard

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson discusses the United States and Iran signing a memorandum of understanding on 'Hannity'.
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 18, 2026

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