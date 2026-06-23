VDH: Iran Crushed, Markets Soar - Why Trump’s Critics Can’t Make Up Their Minds on the Peace Deal

People have also mischaracterized the deal itself - including many mainstay reporters and journalists; they are thinking with a mindset of past negotiations instead of the realm of the negotiations Trump has been using since his return to office.

This is not the end of the negotiations or the war.

This is the very beginning of the problems for Iran.

Once the kinetic part of the war stops, they have to face the people, and the people are angry, argues Victor Davis Hanson on today’s edition of “Victor Davis Hanson: In a Few Words.”