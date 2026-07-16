U.S. Military Just OBLITERATED Iran's Military Brain

U.S. Central Command completed an evening wave of strikes against Iran on July 15, hitting Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities across multiple locations including Bandar Abbas — the first time in 8 days of operations that CENTCOM has explicitly targeted Iranian command-and-control infrastructure.

By early Thursday morning, air defenses activated over the capital Tehran, with residents reporting explosions.

Former F-15E combat pilot Ryan Bodenheimer breaks down why the B-1B Lancer and F-35 are the exact platforms for command center targeting, what the shift from coastal degradation to C2 disruption means doctrinally, and why Iran releasing American hostage Dena Karari on the same night CENTCOM struck its command nodes is the most strategically important thing that happened Wednesday - and nobody's talking about it.