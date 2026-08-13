Electroculture gardening sounds ridiculous… until you stick copper into your garden bed and watch what happens next.

After 5 years of growing blackberries on the homestead, this year’s harvest has been the most abundant I’ve ever had, and it lined up with the season I loaded that bed with copper wire and antennas.

Electroculture is the practice of placing copper stakes, wires, and antennas in the garden to interact with the natural electricity in the atmosphere.

Some gardeners swear by it.

Others insist there’s no science behind it.

Gubba’s response to the “no research” crowd is simple: her eyeballs are the research.

The beds with copper and the beds without look nothing alike, and the difference is Tobvious.

There’s a bigger story tucked inside this too…

Old French books on electroculture that people say disappeared.

An element called aether that used to sit in the dictionary and doesn’t anymore.

Below, you’ll find links to the antennas on the old world’s fair buildings I talked about in the “Secrets Hidden in Mainstream History” episode.

None of that proves anything on its own, but it makes you wonder what we’ve been trained not to look at. If you’ve been curious about copper in the garden, or you’re tired of being told a good harvest requires a paywall of fertilizer and sprays, this one is for you.



You’ll Learn…

[0:00] Introduction

[2:48] Electroculture gardening explained, and why copper harvests keep going viral

[4:41] Why “my eyeballs are the science” beats waiting for a research paper

[7:41] They lied about fertilizer and Roundup, and what the dandelion reveals

[9:15] Copper’s real risk with lightning, and the storm boost that followed

[11:18] How disappearing French books and world’s fair antennas hint at a reset

[16:02] Why gardeners split into two camps, and where you should actually land

Related Gubba Homestead Episodes

These Secrets Hidden in Mainstream History Reveal A Dark Pattern



The Hidden Benefits of Dandelions & Why No One Knows About Them



