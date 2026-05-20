US & Canada Defense Partnership COLLAPSED

On May 18, 2026, the Pentagon suspended American participation in the Permanent Joint Board on Defense with Canada.
The oldest bilateral defense institution in North America.
86 years.
First freeze in history.
Carney’s fingerprints all over it.
Carney lectured at Davos.
Carney pivoted toward Beijing. Carney refused to fund his own defense.
Trump pressured with tariffs.
Trump warned over the Michigan bridge.
Trump backed Colby’s pause.
Trump put the alliance on the table.
Canadian defense spending hit $63 billion last year, still short of NATO’s new 3.5% Hague target.
In this video, War Briefs Report break downs Colby’s announcement, Carney’s Davos speech, the F-35 review, the China pivot, the Arctic stakes, and the message every free-riding NATO ally just received.