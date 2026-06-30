Update Venezuela; The Biggest Political Purge in Iraq in Years

Iraq has launched one of its largest anti-corruption operations in recent years, arresting 47 suspects - including sitting members of parliament and senior government officials.



The raids, carried out by Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission with support from elite Counter-Terrorism Service units, targeted Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone and other locations across the capital.

Authorities sealed off parts of the area as security forces executed judicial warrants tied to allegations of corruption, illicit enrichment, abuse of office, and the misappropriation of public funds.



The investigation reportedly expanded after the arrest of former Oil Ministry official Adnan al-Jumaili, whose alleged confessions and seized documents pointed investigators toward a broader network involving government contracts and the oil sector.



Among those detained are several high-profile political figures, including members of Parliament’s own Integrity Committee - making the operation especially significant.



In this video, we cover:

• Why 47 officials were arrested

• The allegations against lawmakers and senior officials

• The role of the Oil Ministry investigation

• The significance of the Green Zone raids

• What this means for Iraq’s political future