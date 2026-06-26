Ukraine/Russia War : 3 Videos

Ukraine Just Found Russia’s OFF SWITCH... and Flipped It
(audio only above)
Russia is facing a growing fuel crisis as Ukraine's long-range strikes target oil refineries, depots, and critical logistics. Fuel shortages, rationing, and long queues are spreading across dozens of Russian regions, exposing the impact of the war on everyday citizens.
Is Ukraine's campaign crippling Russia's economy and military supply chain?
Watch as we break down how drone strikes, shrinking oil revenues, and mounting shortages are putting unprecedented pressure on Putin's war machine.
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 - Russia Fuel Shortage Sparked by Ukraine Crimea Campaign
01:46 - Russian Fuel Rationing Spreads to 53 Regions
07:42 - Fuel Hoarding Hits 7,000 Russian Gas Stations
09:12 - Russia Jet Fuel Prices Surge 52 Percent
11:40 - Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt 30 Percent of Russian Refineries
13:46 - Is Russia's 28 Billion Dollar Deficit Triggering Collapse?
Putin Tried to PROTECT Something IRREPLACEABLE in Moscow Oblast... Ukraine Just WIPED It Out
Ukraine has struck deep inside Russia, targeting the Dubna Space Communications Center - a critical hub for military communications, satellite operations, and Kremlin propaganda.
This attack could disrupt Russian command networks, drone coordination, and information warfare while exposing vulnerabilities in Moscow's air defenses.
In this video, we break down why Dubna matters, what Ukraine may have achieved, and how this strike could impact the battlefield and Russia's wider war effort.
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 - Ukraine Drone Strike Hits Russia Dubna Space Center
01:51 - Russia Dubna Satellite Hub From 2 to 20 Antennas
05:30 - Ukraine Drone Attack Hits Crimea Ferries and Logistics Nodes
07:23 - Moscow Air Defenses Fail Against Ukraine 80 Drone Attack
10:04 - Russian Electronic Warfare Systems Disrupted by Satellite Strike
14:08 - Is Russia Propaganda Network Destroyed by Ukraine Drone Strikes?
Ukraine Just Plunged Crimea Into Its Darkest Night Ever
Ukraine's latest strikes have plunged occupied Crimea into its darkest night yet, crippling power, logistics, and Russian military infrastructure.
From Sevastopol to Kerch, coordinated drone attacks targeted energy facilities, air defenses, fuel depots, and key transport links, exposing growing vulnerabilities across the peninsula.
In this video, we break down how Ukraine's campaign to isolate Crimea is reshaping the battlefield and why these devastating attacks could mark a major turning point in the war.
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 - Ukraine Blackout Attack on Sevastopol Crimea
05:23 - Ukraine Drone Strike Destroys 23 Russian Defenses
06:50 - Russian Logistics and Oil Depots Hit in Kerch
09:01 - Ukraine Destroys Key North Crimean Railway Bridge
12:32 - Crimea Fuel Rations and Tourism Collapse Explained
14:43 - Is Russia Losing Control of Occupied Crimea?