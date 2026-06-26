Ukraine/Russia War : 3 Videos

Ukraine Just Found Russia’s OFF SWITCH... and Flipped It

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Russia is facing a growing fuel crisis as Ukraine's long-range strikes target oil refineries, depots, and critical logistics. Fuel shortages, rationing, and long queues are spreading across dozens of Russian regions, exposing the impact of the war on everyday citizens.

Is Ukraine's campaign crippling Russia's economy and military supply chain?

Watch as we break down how drone strikes, shrinking oil revenues, and mounting shortages are putting unprecedented pressure on Putin's war machine.

⏱️ CHAPTERS

00:00 - Russia Fuel Shortage Sparked by Ukraine Crimea Campaign

01:46 - Russian Fuel Rationing Spreads to 53 Regions

07:42 - Fuel Hoarding Hits 7,000 Russian Gas Stations

09:12 - Russia Jet Fuel Prices Surge 52 Percent

11:40 - Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt 30 Percent of Russian Refineries

13:46 - Is Russia's 28 Billion Dollar Deficit Triggering Collapse?

Putin Tried to PROTECT Something IRREPLACEABLE in Moscow Oblast... Ukraine Just WIPED It Out

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Ukraine has struck deep inside Russia, targeting the Dubna Space Communications Center - a critical hub for military communications, satellite operations, and Kremlin propaganda.

This attack could disrupt Russian command networks, drone coordination, and information warfare while exposing vulnerabilities in Moscow's air defenses.

In this video, we break down why Dubna matters, what Ukraine may have achieved, and how this strike could impact the battlefield and Russia's wider war effort.

⏱️ CHAPTERS

00:00 - Ukraine Drone Strike Hits Russia Dubna Space Center

01:51 - Russia Dubna Satellite Hub From 2 to 20 Antennas

05:30 - Ukraine Drone Attack Hits Crimea Ferries and Logistics Nodes

07:23 - Moscow Air Defenses Fail Against Ukraine 80 Drone Attack

10:04 - Russian Electronic Warfare Systems Disrupted by Satellite Strike

14:08 - Is Russia Propaganda Network Destroyed by Ukraine Drone Strikes?

Ukraine Just Plunged Crimea Into Its Darkest Night Ever

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Ukraine's latest strikes have plunged occupied Crimea into its darkest night yet, crippling power, logistics, and Russian military infrastructure.

From Sevastopol to Kerch, coordinated drone attacks targeted energy facilities, air defenses, fuel depots, and key transport links, exposing growing vulnerabilities across the peninsula.

In this video, we break down how Ukraine's campaign to isolate Crimea is reshaping the battlefield and why these devastating attacks could mark a major turning point in the war.

⏱️ CHAPTERS

00:00 - Ukraine Blackout Attack on Sevastopol Crimea

05:23 - Ukraine Drone Strike Destroys 23 Russian Defenses

06:50 - Russian Logistics and Oil Depots Hit in Kerch

09:01 - Ukraine Destroys Key North Crimean Railway Bridge

12:32 - Crimea Fuel Rations and Tourism Collapse Explained

14:43 - Is Russia Losing Control of Occupied Crimea?