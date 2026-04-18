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Tulsi Unleashes CRIMINAL REFERRAL for TWO Impeachment Fraudsters
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Tulsi Unleashes CRIMINAL REFERRAL for TWO Impeachment Fraudsters

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 18, 2026

Tulsi Gabbard sends criminal referrals to the DOJ targeting key figures behind the 2019 impeachment, as declassified records expose a coordinated effort, alleged whistleblower bias, and a broader intelligence community scheme now under investigation.

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