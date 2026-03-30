Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
TSA Workers to Be Paid As Early As Monday After Trump's Executive Order
0:00
-3:03

TSA Workers to Be Paid As Early As Monday After Trump's Executive Order

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Mar 30, 2026

NewsNation's Lia Lando joins "NewsNation Prime" to discuss the latest developments in the TSA shortage amid the partial government shutdown.

New DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said this weekend that TSA workers could see paychecks as soon as Monday.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture