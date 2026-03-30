TSA Workers to Be Paid As Early As Monday After Trump's Executive Order

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastTSA Workers to Be Paid As Early As Monday After Trump's Executive Order51×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:03-3:03Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.TSA Workers to Be Paid As Early As Monday After Trump's Executive OrderDecisive LibertyMar 30, 20265ShareTranscriptNewsNation's Lia Lando joins "NewsNation Prime" to discuss the latest developments in the TSA shortage amid the partial government shutdown. New DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said this weekend that TSA workers could see paychecks as soon as Monday.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesEXPOSED: The 'Trapped Trump' Lie — DOJ Drops SPLC Bombshelljust now • Decisive LibertyIran’s Crucial Oil Wells Are About to Explode18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyForget Satellites, SpaceX Just Won The Invisible War Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyWhy Artemis II Was Far More Dangerous Than Apollo 11 Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyKerri Lane: Shooter’s Family Drops SHOCKING DETAILS After Cole Allen’s Confession Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyThe Truth About Onions: Types, Taste Transformation, and Why They Make Us Cry | CompilationApr 26 • Decisive LibertyHow Dastardly Is the CDC? Thought You'd Never Ask...Apr 26 • Decisive LibertyLife Inside The US Navy’s $13 Billion Aircraft Carrier Apr 26 • Decisive Liberty