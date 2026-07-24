Trump's Team Just Started REMOVING London's Proxies

Chapters
0:00 The plan to take down the City of London’s proxies
1:44 A source inside the administration
2:43 It all stems from MI6
3:22 Both sides financed from the same pot
4:36 Taking out the power London holds
6:04 The frequency argument
7:07 Nine days of bombing and what Iran won’t touch
7:50 The UAE left OPEC and Hormuz stopped mattering
8:45 The IRGC and Israel are one team
9:10 Why Saudi Arabia is being left alone
11:05 The Israeli who explained the two ideologies
12:52 Biblical Hebrews are not Zionists
14:36 Membership and monthly Zoom calls
15:06 When can you criticize Israel?
16:40 Starmer’s replacement
18:30 What they are teaching your kids
20:09 The WEF pipeline and Andy Burnham
21:27 Germany’s economy is collapsing
23:53 No Tax For War
25:05 Holland’s farms and Mark Rutte
26:00 A village of 400 declares sovereignty
26:42 Trump, Burnham and the North Sea
28:41 Who does Jolani really work for?
29:31 The senator, the club and Ukraine
32:02 Integrity and how they compromise you
35:32 The price of saying no
37:47 Take control of your local council