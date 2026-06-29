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🔥Trump’s Latest Win JUST EXPOSED Democrats DARK SECRET
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-16:05

🔥Trump’s Latest Win JUST EXPOSED Democrats DARK SECRET

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 29, 2026

Topics in this episode…

  • Chris Cuomo ATTACKS Eric Trump on live TV, accusing President Trump of weaponizing the Justice Department against his political enemies.

  • Eric Trump calmly defends his father, flips the script, and humiliates Cuomo, exposing how the left actually weaponized lawfare against Trump and his supporters.

  • This clash highlights Democrats openly planning “aggressive investigations” and endless lawsuits to bury Trump and anyone around him instead of fixing inflation, crime, or the border.

  • George Soros unleashes a staggering $100 million midterm war chest through Democracy PAC to stop Trump’s agenda and flip Congress away from the America First majority.

  • Soros money fuels soft‑on‑crime prosecutors, open‑borders campaigns, and “democracy” groups that smear Trump voters while trying to lock in an America Last future.

  • Trump’s huge Supreme Court win on Temporary Protected Status gives him full authority to end TPS designations and deport TPS foreigners once their “temporary” protections expire.

  • Congressman Chip Roy reveals new data showing 65% of TPS holders are on welfare, proving Washington has been importing poverty and dependence instead of skills and self‑reliant workers.

  • This TPS welfare bombshell enrages Americans who are already struggling with food, rent, jobs, and bills while global elites push UN‑style wealth redistribution.

  • Trump voters see the Court ruling and Roy’s numbers as a green light to end TPS abuse and finally put American citizens ahead of foreign dependents.

  • Jimmy Kimmel takes a summer break, and ABC chooses hardcore Trump hater Rosie O’Donnell as guest host, turning “Jimmy Kimmel Live” into an extended anti‑Trump therapy session.

  • Rosie O’Donnell’s guest stint is designed for nonstop Trump‑bashing, but it risks tanking ratings and triggering a fiery back‑and‑forth between Trump world and Hollywood elites online.

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