🔥Trump’s Latest Win JUST EXPOSED Democrats DARK SECRET

Topics in this episode…
Chris Cuomo ATTACKS Eric Trump on live TV, accusing President Trump of weaponizing the Justice Department against his political enemies.
Eric Trump calmly defends his father, flips the script, and humiliates Cuomo, exposing how the left actually weaponized lawfare against Trump and his supporters.
This clash highlights Democrats openly planning “aggressive investigations” and endless lawsuits to bury Trump and anyone around him instead of fixing inflation, crime, or the border.
George Soros unleashes a staggering $100 million midterm war chest through Democracy PAC to stop Trump’s agenda and flip Congress away from the America First majority.
Soros money fuels soft‑on‑crime prosecutors, open‑borders campaigns, and “democracy” groups that smear Trump voters while trying to lock in an America Last future.
Trump’s huge Supreme Court win on Temporary Protected Status gives him full authority to end TPS designations and deport TPS foreigners once their “temporary” protections expire.
Congressman Chip Roy reveals new data showing 65% of TPS holders are on welfare, proving Washington has been importing poverty and dependence instead of skills and self‑reliant workers.
This TPS welfare bombshell enrages Americans who are already struggling with food, rent, jobs, and bills while global elites push UN‑style wealth redistribution.
Trump voters see the Court ruling and Roy’s numbers as a green light to end TPS abuse and finally put American citizens ahead of foreign dependents.
Jimmy Kimmel takes a summer break, and ABC chooses hardcore Trump hater Rosie O’Donnell as guest host, turning “Jimmy Kimmel Live” into an extended anti‑Trump therapy session.
Rosie O’Donnell’s guest stint is designed for nonstop Trump‑bashing, but it risks tanking ratings and triggering a fiery back‑and‑forth between Trump world and Hollywood elites online.