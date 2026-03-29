Trump’s GENIUS Chess Move Just Completely CRUSHED the Democrats
SEE the SHELL GAME, never be distracted by the shells...
Mar 29, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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