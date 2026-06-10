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Trump VOWS Payback On The Regime (already has) And Jeffries Just Got BENCHED
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Trump VOWS Payback On The Regime (already has) And Jeffries Just Got BENCHED

President Trump is vowing payback after the regime crossed the line. Plus, Hakeem Jeffries questioned Donald Trump's Knicks fandom before the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden...
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 10, 2026

… And Commissioner Adam Silver plus decades of footage shut it down.

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