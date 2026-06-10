… And Commissioner Adam Silver plus decades of footage shut it down.
Trump VOWS Payback On The Regime (already has) And Jeffries Just Got BENCHED
President Trump is vowing payback after the regime crossed the line. Plus, Hakeem Jeffries questioned Donald Trump's Knicks fandom before the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden...
Jun 10, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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