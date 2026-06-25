Trump TERMINATES Canada Deal Over This...

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) came into force on July 1, 2020, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

This agreement established one of the world's largest free trade zones, encompassing a total population of over 510 million and an economy of US$30.997 trillion in nominal GDP, representing nearly 30% of the global economy.

The USMCA aims to create more balanced, reciprocal trade that supports high-paying jobs in North America and fosters economic growth across the region.

A formal review of the USMCA is scheduled to begin in July 2026, which is the sixth anniversary of its implementation.

This review process requires the three member countries to decide whether to extend the agreement for an additional 16 years.

If all parties agree, the agreement will continue with another review in 2032; otherwise, it will be subject to mandatory annual reviews until it expires in 2036.

Trade negotiations related to this review have been ongoing, with bilateral discussions between the U.S. and Mexico already held in mid-June 2026.

During his first term, President Donald Trump negotiated the USMCA as a replacement for NAFTA, initially praising it as the "fairest, most balanced, and beneficial trade agreement we have ever signed into law."

All members of Pennsylvania's U.S. House delegation voted in favor of the USMCA in 2019.

The agreement provides duty-free access for nearly all goods traded among the three countries, with U.S. goods exports to USMCA totaling $680.8 billion in 2022 and U.S. imports at $891.3 billion in the same year.

Perspectives

President Trump's Stance on USMCA Renewal

President Trump has indicated he would prefer not to renew the USMCA and has stated he would "rather not have the agreement," suggesting that the U.S. might do better without it.

His administration intends to maintain tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, and he has sounded an alarm about persistent U.S. trade deficits with these countries.

Some reporting suggests the U.S. will not renew the trilateral trade agreement as is, anticipating a shift towards more bilateral elements or annual reviews.

Support for USMCA Renewal