Trump JUST Threw a MAJOR CURVE BALL at the Democrats

Trump JUST Threw a MAJOR CURVE BALL is a deep‑dive video explaining how a series of breaking stories have suddenly reshaped Donald Trump’s 2026 agenda, the Senate majority, and the broader fight over election integrity, media bias, and national security.

It starts with the shocking, sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham and how that loss blows a hole in the GOP’s razor‑thin Senate margin.

Viewers learn why Trump is urging South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to appoint Graham’s sister as interim senator, locking in a dependable pro‑Trump vote on judges, immigration, Iran, Ukraine, and the SAVE America Act until voters choose a permanent replacement in November.

Darline Nordone

The summary then explores Senator Mike Lee’s warning that there are only a handful of legislative days left to pass the SAVE America Act, Trump’s flagship voter‑ID and proof‑of‑citizenship bill designed to safeguard federal elections from non‑citizen voting.



From there, the video tackles Republican infighting, highlighting Chris Christie’s prediction of a “monumental defeat” for the GOP and why that doom‑and‑gloom outlook ignores Trump’s determination to pour time and resources into holding the Senate and House.

The second half shifts to a major national‑security twist: Israel warning the United States that Iran was plotting to assassinate Trump during his Turkey visit, just as New York Times reporters were publishing detailed stories about Air Force One security and a last‑minute plane swap.

The Justice Department’s subpoenas to those journalists raise serious questions about leaks of sensitive information that could endanger a sitting president.

Finally, the video breaks down an Axios interview with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, showing how a Democrat and pro‑business leader surprisingly defends Trump’s deal‑making, border control, and immigrant policy as good for the American economy.