*President Trump is dramatically increasing pressure on Iran as tensions continue rising across the Middle East. After spending hours in the Situation Room with military leaders, Trump approved additional military preparations while warning Tehran against threatening U.S. forces, allies, or global shipping lanes. Senior military commanders praised Trump's leadership, saying troop morale is high and that America's armed forces have the equipment, authority, and confidence needed to carry out their mission. Meanwhile, intelligence reports indicate Iran has instructed Houthi militants to prepare attacks against key Red Sea shipping routes if the conflict escalates further, raising concerns about global energy markets and international commerce.*

*One of President Trump's longtime media critics surprised many viewers by publicly defending his Iran strategy. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough criticized Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for refusing to acknowledge any success from the Trump administration's efforts to weaken Iran's military capabilities and terrorist proxies. The exchange highlighted growing divisions over national security, with some commentators arguing that stopping Iran's destabilizing activities should rise above partisan politics regardless of who occupies the White House.*

*Independent journalists Nick Shirley and James O'Keefe testified before Congress regarding alleged fraud involving elections, Medicare, Medicaid, and other taxpayer-funded government programs. Their testimony detailed numerous examples of suspected waste, abuse, and fraudulent billing while calling for stronger oversight and accountability. Republicans praised the hearing as an important step toward exposing government corruption, while critics noted that no Democratic members attended the proceedings, fueling accusations that lawmakers unwilling to confront fraud are ignoring billions of dollars in potential taxpayer losses. Shirley also highlighted additional healthcare fraud investigations now receiving attention from federal officials, continuing a broader effort to expose abuse across multiple government programs.*

*Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan also drew criticism after acknowledging she had endorsed a chapter in a judicial science publication without personally reading its contents. The chapter was later withdrawn following complaints that it presented climate science from an advocacy perspective rather than as a neutral educational resource. Kagan's comments have sparked renewed debate about judicial impartiality, scientific objectivity, and public confidence in the nation's highest court. Supporters argue judges routinely rely on subject-matter experts, while critics contend Supreme Court justices should personally review materials they publicly endorse before attaching their names to them.*