Trump Just DEMANDED the Entire Muslim World Recognize Israel

President Donald Trump may have just revealed the most controversial Middle East peace proposal in modern history - and almost nobody realizes how massive this is.



In a stunning Truth Social post, Trump publicly demanded that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, the UAE — and even Iran itself — join the Abraham Accords as part of any future Iran peace agreement with the United States.



This is not just diplomacy.

This is an attempt to completely rewrite the geopolitical order of the Middle East.



For decades, many of these countries refused to recognize Israel, funded anti-Israel movements, or built their entire foreign policy around opposition to normalization.

Now Trump is openly pressuring them to sign simultaneously or risk the entire deal collapsing.

What does this mean for Iran?

Why is Pakistan on the list?

Why is Türkiye included despite Erdoğan’s anti-Israel rhetoric?

Why is Qatar — home of Hamas leadership and US CENTCOM — suddenly central to this strategy?

And most importantly:

Could this isolate the Islamic Regime in Iran so completely that it accelerates the collapse of the regime itself?

As a former politician and geopolitical analyst, I break down the real strategy behind Trump’s announcement, the history of anti-Israel policy in each country involved, the economic and military implications of a unified Middle East coalition, and why this could become the biggest geopolitical shift in the region since 1979.



This changes everything.

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