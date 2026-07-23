Trump HITS Democrats with 2 NIGHTMARE Moves; GOP Makes BIG ANNOUNCEMENT

Republicans are heading into the fall with major momentum, and the latest numbers are giving GOP voters plenty of reasons to feel optimistic.

The RNC says it is sitting on more than $120 million heading into the election, a massive war chest that has energized donors, activists, and voters who want President Trump to keep Republican majorities in Congress.

Party leaders are also pointing to strong fundraising across GOP-aligned PACs, which they say shows Americans are putting their money where their mouth is ahead of a high-stakes election year.

At the same time, election integrity concerns are exploding in New Jersey after Gov. Mikie Sherrill admitted that thousands of non-citizens were improperly registered to vote because of a software issue.

The software company now says the governor’s explanation is not accurate, turning what looked like a technical mistake into a serious political scandal.

For many conservatives, this is further proof that Democrats have no excuse for weak voter verification and that the SAVE America Act needs to pass now.



In Washington, House Republicans are also touting another win: a new bill to ban members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from trading individual stocks.

Supporters say it is a common-sense reform that would restore trust and shut down the suspicion that lawmakers are profiting from inside information while writing the rules for everyone else.

Senator Bernie Moreno has been especially vocal, arguing that the American people do not trust Congress to police itself.

On the foreign policy front, President Trump is continuing his hard line against Iran, with U.S. strikes entering a 12th straight night.

Trump says the U.S. has not even begun to hit Iran as hard as it can, a warning that has markets and world leaders watching closely as oil prices remain under pressure.

Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans are in a strong position, with multiple legislative fights still ahead and more pressure building for voter ID and election reform.

Meanwhile, Democrats are under fire over their own internal chaos, with some polls showing the party’s left flank gaining more influence.

The result is a volatile mix of election security, foreign conflict, and political momentum heading into a crucial fall.