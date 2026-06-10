Trump Gets BIGGEST WIN of 2026!!

… and the media can’t spin this one away.

President Trump just secured the one weapon Democrats have spent years trying to keep out of his hands: massive, guaranteed funding to deport Biden’s illegal immigrants.

In a razor‑thin 214–212 vote, House Republicans passed a nearly 70 billion dollar immigration enforcement package, sending it straight to Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

This bill locks in money for ICE and Border Patrol through 2029, giving Trump the resources, manpower, planes, buses, detention beds, and infrastructure to actually remove illegal immigrants from the country instead of just talking about it.

For years, Democrats have used border security and ICE funding as political hostage‑taking, threatening government shutdowns unless Republicans caved on amnesty and open‑border policies.

Those days are over.

Once Trump signs this bill, they can’t starve enforcement, they can’t hold ICE funding over his head, and they can’t “run out the clock” on his second term.

This is the biggest immigration victory since 2016 and the foundation for the largest deportation push in modern American history.

For anyone who cares about border security, law and order, and ending Biden’s border crisis, this is the turning point.

Trump didn’t just win a news cycle – he won the money war.

Democrats lost their favorite leverage, and Trump just gained the power to finally clean up the mess at the southern border.

Also…