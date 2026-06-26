Trump Exposes the Color Revolutions: Democrats Go Bust with Communist Muslims

What if the greatest political battles of our time aren't being fought on the battlefield - but through institutions, elections, media, and public opinion?

In this episode, Mike Steger explores the concept of "color revolutions" and argues that the same strategies used to influence governments abroad are now shaping politics across the West.

From Ukraine and the Arab Spring to Brazil, Europe, and the United States, Mike examines how non-governmental organizations, media networks, political activism, and government institutions have evolved into powerful geopolitical tools.

The discussion also explores President Trump's efforts to reshape U.S. foreign policy, dismantle longstanding government programs, push election reforms, and challenge what Mike describes as the political establishment ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Topics include:

• The history of color revolutions

• Gene Sharp and the theory of nonviolent political movements

• USAID, the National Endowment for Democracy, and foreign influence

• The Orange Revolution and Ukraine

• The Arab Spring and regime change

• Brazil, censorship, and the Bolsonaro controversy

• China, social media regulation, and global influence

• Trump's foreign policy strategy

• The SAVE America Act and election reform

• Europe's political realignment

• The future of conservative movements in the Americas

• The battle over media, institutions, and national sovereignty