TRUMP EO: New ATF Director Announces MASSIVE Gun Rule Rollbac - 34 ATF Rules SCRAPPED!

TRUMP EO: New ATF Director Announces MASSIVE Gun Rule Rollback!.

In a historic press conference, Acting Attorney General Blanche and newly confirmed ATF Director Rob Cicada announced the largest regulatory reform package in the agency’s history.

Driven by a presidential executive order, the ATF is officially proposing to roll back 34 recent gun control regulations, including the controversial 2023 stabilizing brace rule and the 2024 “engaged in the business” rule.

Director Cicada emphasizes that this massive cut to administrative red tape is designed to protect Second Amendment rights, eliminate “regulation creep,” and restore clarity for law-abiding citizens - all while maintaining law enforcement’s focus on violent criminals.

CHAPTERS

00:00 - New ATF Director Confirmed

03:29 - AG Blanche Thanks Acting Director Driskell

04:32 - 34 ATF Rules Scrapped (Trump Executive Order)

10:15 - Director Cicada: “Clearing the Fog” of Regulation

13:21 - Stabilizing Brace & “Engaged in Business” Rules Rescinded

18:02 - Breakdown: How the Reforms Protect the 2nd Amendment

21:58 - Q&A: Non-Violent Convictions, Secret Service & First Amendment

*Key Points & Timestamps*