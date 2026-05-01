TRUMP EO: New ATF Director Announces MASSIVE Gun Rule Rollbac - 34 ATF Rules SCRAPPED!

TRUMP EO: New ATF Director Announces MASSIVE Gun Rule Rollback!.
In a historic press conference, Acting Attorney General Blanche and newly confirmed ATF Director Rob Cicada announced the largest regulatory reform package in the agency’s history.
Driven by a presidential executive order, the ATF is officially proposing to roll back 34 recent gun control regulations, including the controversial 2023 stabilizing brace rule and the 2024 “engaged in the business” rule.
Director Cicada emphasizes that this massive cut to administrative red tape is designed to protect Second Amendment rights, eliminate “regulation creep,” and restore clarity for law-abiding citizens - all while maintaining law enforcement’s focus on violent criminals.
CHAPTERS
00:00 - New ATF Director Confirmed
03:29 - AG Blanche Thanks Acting Director Driskell
04:32 - 34 ATF Rules Scrapped (Trump Executive Order)
10:15 - Director Cicada: “Clearing the Fog” of Regulation
13:21 - Stabilizing Brace & “Engaged in Business” Rules Rescinded
18:02 - Breakdown: How the Reforms Protect the 2nd Amendment
21:58 - Q&A: Non-Violent Convictions, Secret Service & First Amendment
*Key Points & Timestamps*
*00:00:01 - Announcement of ATF Director’s Confirmation:* Acting AG Blanche opens the press conference by announcing that Rob Cicada was officially confirmed by the Senate as ATF Director just minutes prior. He reviews Cicada’s extensive law enforcement and ATF background.
*00:03:29 - Acknowledgment of Acting Director:* Blanche thanks Secretary of the Army Dan Driskell for serving concurrently as the acting director of the ATF over the past year.
*00:04:32 - Unveiling the Regulatory Reform Package:* Blanche announces that Cicada’s first act will be signing a historic reform package comprising 34 proposed rules. He credits President Trump’s executive order for initiating this review to eliminate confusing bureaucracy and protect Second Amendment rights.
*00:10:15 - Director Cicada Takes the Podium:* Cicada addresses the room, noting that this is the largest regulatory package he has seen in his 20+ years at the agency. He highlights the goal of eliminating “regulation creep” to restore transparency, consistency, and public trust.
*00:13:21 - Specific Rule Rollbacks and Modernizations:* Cicada details the key changes, including the formal proposal to rescind both the 2023 stabilizing brace rule and the 2024 “engaged in the business” rule. He also announces the modernization of Form 4473 and the authorization of electronic record-keeping for federal firearms licensees (FFLs).
*00:18:02 - Chief Counsel Leiter Categorizes the Reforms:* Chief Counsel Robert Leiter briefly takes over to break the 34 rules into categories: repealing inconsistent rules, clarifying existing definitions (like straw purchasers and mental disability adjudications), modernizing forms, aligning ATF rules with the law (like interstate transport), and reducing burdens on law-abiding gun owners.
*00:21:58 - Q&A Session:* Acting AG Blanche and Director Cicada take questions from the press. Topics discussed include:
*00:22:29:* The DOJ’s ongoing review of non-violent drug convictions (e.g., marijuana users) and firearm possession.
*00:23:46:* A refusal to comment prematurely on the ongoing investigation into the recent assassination attempt on President Trump and the Secret Service’s response.
*00:24:26:* Cicada defends the ATF’s existence by emphasizing its focus on violent criminals, arson, and explosives rather than infringing on lawful citizens.
*00:25:51:* Questions regarding First Amendment rights and threats against the President, specifically referencing the recent James Comey indictment.