Elon Musk Just Leaked Starlink’s Secret Next-Gen Dishes

Elon Musk just revealed 2 brand-new Starlink terminals already in mass production?



Why have prices dropped to $0 for the Starlink kits?

The answer may have nothing to do with promotions and everything to do with a massive Starlink hardware reset that could reshape the future of satellite internet.

New leaks, firmware discoveries, FCC filings, and a new Elon Musk interview suggest SpaceX is preparing for something far bigger than a simple product refresh.



From the next-generation REV5 Starlink standard dish and Rugged Mini to future V3 satellites, higher network capacity, and a plan that could eventually support hundreds of millions of users, the clues are starting to connect

