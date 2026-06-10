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Elon Musk Just Leaked Starlink’s Secret Next-Gen Dishes
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Elon Musk Just Leaked Starlink’s Secret Next-Gen Dishes

You may want to - or not - buy the Starlink dish you have been looking to get, JCristina will help you decide...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 10, 2026

Elon Musk just revealed 2 brand-new Starlink terminals already in mass production?

Why have prices dropped to $0 for the Starlink kits?

The answer may have nothing to do with promotions and everything to do with a massive Starlink hardware reset that could reshape the future of satellite internet.

New leaks, firmware discoveries, FCC filings, and a new Elon Musk interview suggest SpaceX is preparing for something far bigger than a simple product refresh.

From the next-generation REV5 Starlink standard dish and Rugged Mini to future V3 satellites, higher network capacity, and a plan that could eventually support hundreds of millions of users, the clues are starting to connect

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