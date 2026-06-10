EXPOSED: The British Hand Blocking Trump's Peace in Ukraine and Iran

Susan contrasts Donald Trump’s stated push for a “stronger than a bomb” deal with Iran and his desire to stop the killing in Ukraine, arguing the common narrative about villains in Tehran or Moscow misses what is actually blocking peace.

It examines Zelensky’s open letter to Putin as a two-part maneuver that undercuts Trump’s Anchorage Summit and calls for Europe and the UK to serve as “guarantors,” followed by Zelensky’s meetings in London with Starmer, Macron, and Merz and coordinated messaging from major think tanks.

It also highlights a U.S. House vote to keep arms flowing over Trump’s objections, tied to the British-American Parliamentary Group funded by the UK government.

The script cites UK records on Ambassador Peter Mandelson and reports that King Charles considered canceling Trump’s state visit over Zelensky, framing Ukraine and Middle East conflicts as managed proxy wars that Trump’s sovereignty-based approach seeks to end.

CHAPTERS

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - June 10, 2026

01:52 Zelensky's Poisoned Pill

05:40 The Hand at the Top

08:34 The Mideast — Nations, Not Proxies