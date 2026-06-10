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Putin and Lukashenko Just Did Something So INSANE, NATO Had to Respond
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Putin and Lukashenko Just Did Something So INSANE, NATO Had to Respond

There is more to this story however this video from The Military Show is a good introduction and provides an overview that you would not get elsewhere...
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Do know we do not agree with everything shared here as there are no source documents linked however most can be take in as an overview, not as fact.

The elephant in this video is the lack of any reference to the extremely high level of corruption in Ukraine in both the government and private sectors.

Chapters

00:00:00 Putin Just Went INSANE... Prepare for a NEW WAR!
00:15:38 Somehow Lukashenko Got Even More INSANE… NUKES Are in Play
00:31:22 NATO to Russia... Play Around and Lose KALININGRAD
00:46:49 Russian SUBMARINE Tries Something NASTY in NATO Waters… Then UK HITS Back
01:03:30 Turkey Just Gave Russia a DEVASTATING Blow!
01:24:22 Ukraine and Europe Are Building Something That Will Decide Russia's FUTURE

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