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Trump Demands Canada PAY For It's Wildfires… But There’s A GENIUS Catch
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Trump Demands Canada PAY For It's Wildfires… But There’s A GENIUS Catch

Trump is threatening to tax Canada on their wildfire smoke that has been impacting U.S. cities like NYC...
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 21, 2026

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