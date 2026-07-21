Trump Demands Canada PAY For It's Wildfires… But There’s A GENIUS Catch
Trump is threatening to tax Canada on their wildfire smoke that has been impacting U.S. cities like NYC...
Jul 21, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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