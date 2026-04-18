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Trump BLASTS Iran for Closing Strait of Hormuz: ‘Got a little cute’
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Trump BLASTS Iran for Closing Strait of Hormuz: ‘Got a little cute’

Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer discusses Iran’s renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with the U.S., President Donald Trump’s response and ongoing policy moves on FNL
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 18, 2026

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