Trump BLASTS Iran for Closing Strait of Hormuz: ‘Got a little cute’
Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer discusses Iran’s renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with the U.S., President Donald Trump’s response and ongoing policy moves on FNL
Apr 18, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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